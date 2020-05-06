|
WATSON Margaret
(nee Gilbert) (Biggar)
It is with great sadness that, after a long and fulfilled life, Margaret (Rita) Todd Paterson, has passed away peacefully aged 90, in Westerton Care-Home, Glasgow, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the much loved wife of the late Jim Watson, devoted mother to David and Anne, mother-in-law to Laura and special granny to Euan and Kyle. She will be sorely missed by all of her other relations and wide circle of friends. Under the current restrictions, the funeral will be private, but will depart from her house, 221 High Street at 12.15 pm, on Friday, May 8.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 6, 2020