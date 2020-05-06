Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret (Gilbert) WATSON

Notice Condolences

Margaret (Gilbert) WATSON Notice
WATSON Margaret
(nee Gilbert) (Biggar)
It is with great sadness that, after a long and fulfilled life, Margaret (Rita) Todd Paterson, has passed away peacefully aged 90, in Westerton Care-Home, Glasgow, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was the much loved wife of the late Jim Watson, devoted mother to David and Anne, mother-in-law to Laura and special granny to Euan and Kyle. She will be sorely missed by all of her other relations and wide circle of friends. Under the current restrictions, the funeral will be private, but will depart from her house, 221 High Street at 12.15 pm, on Friday, May 8.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -