WILSON Margaret Murray Suddenly, but peacefully, at Orchard House Care Home, Crossford, on March 15, 2020, Margaret Murray, aged 82 years, beloved wife of the late John Wilson, a devoted mother to Murray, Lorraine and Keith, sister, mother-in-law and nana to the family. Funeral service will take place at St Catherine's Cemetery, Lanark, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 10.30 am, due to the current situation the family understand if you desire not to attend.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020