|
|
|
MOONEY Morris Peacefully, at Hairmyres Hospital, on January 25, 2020. Morris Mooney, aged 75 years. Beloved husband of the late Mary Taylor, devoted father to Douglas and Gillian, father-in-law to Evalyn and Billy, dearly loved papa to Joe, Fraser, Sandy and Harris. Funeral service at
St Athanasius RC Church, Carluke, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at 10 am, thereafter to Holytown Crematorium, at 11.30 am, to which all friends are respectfully invited.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 29, 2020