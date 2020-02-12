|
MOONEY Morris The family of Morris Mooney would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for the cards, flowers, messages of kindness, support and sympathy received at this sad time. Thank you to all those who attended the service and to everyone who gave so generously.
A donation of £660 will be made to Clydesdale Parkinson's Group in Morris' memory. Special thanks to the staff at Hairmyres Hospital, Miltongrange Care Home and Carluke Care for the Elderly team. Thanks also to Father Thomas Magill, Ian Brown and staff for funeral arrangements and Carluke Golf Club for food and refreshments.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 12, 2020