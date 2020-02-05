Home

MACDONALD Myrtle Peacefully, at Wishaw General Hospital, on January 26, 2020, Myrtle, aged 77 years, beloved wife of the late Jim, much loved mum to Jennifer, Gael and Carol, devoted gran to Lynsay, Jack, Zoe and Euan. The family would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for all kind expressions of sympathy received during their sad loss. Special thanks to Ward 4, at Wishaw General Hospital, Home Care, respiratory nurses and district nurses, for all their care and kindness given to Myrtle and her family. Thanks to Mr Alan Grant for spiritual comfort and Henry Dorricott Funeral Services for funeral arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020
