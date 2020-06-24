|
TENNANT Peter Peacefully, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Kathryn Morgan, much loved father of Peter, John and Colin, grandfather and great-grandfather to all the family. Due to current circumstances, a service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 10.45 am, at the Old Yard Tennant Transport, 131 Main Street Forth (Social Distancing Applied). Thereafter a private ceremony will be held at Carnwath Cemetery.
The family would like to
thank all nursing staff and doctors at WGH for their care and kindness.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 24, 2020