Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter TENNANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter TENNANT

Notice Condolences

Peter TENNANT Notice
TENNANT Peter Peacefully, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Wishaw General Hospital, aged 87 years, beloved husband of Kathryn Morgan, much loved father of Peter, John and Colin, grandfather and great-grandfather to all the family. Due to current circumstances, a service will be held on Saturday, June 27, at 10.45 am, at the Old Yard Tennant Transport, 131 Main Street Forth (Social Distancing Applied). Thereafter a private ceremony will be held at Carnwath Cemetery.
The family would like to
thank all nursing staff and doctors at WGH for their care and kindness.
Family flowers only, please.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -