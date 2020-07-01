|
TENNANT Peter The family of Peter Tennant would like to express their gratitude to everyone who made a special effort to attend the service in Forth, on Saturday, June 27, 2020. They would like to thank everyone who showed their sympathy through cards, flowers and lining the streets for the cortege. Special thanks to the Rev Elspeth MacLean for her comforting service and support, also to Ironside Funeral Services for the compassionate help and support with all the funeral arrangements, carried out with both professionalism and a personal touch and to Alison Brown for her excellent catering services.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 1, 2020