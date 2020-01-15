|
ALLAN Robert Peacefully, at Milton Grange Nursing Home, Carluke, on January 7, 2020, Robert Jenkins Allan, aged 88 years. Beloved husband of the late Vina Allan and loving father to Robert and Ronald and much loved grandfather. Funeral service to which all friends are respectfully invited will take place at Forth, St Paul's Parish Church, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at 12.30 pm, thereafter to Cambusnethan Cemetery, Wishaw, arriving approximately at 1.45 pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, to Dementia Scotland.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020