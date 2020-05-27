Home

FERGUSON Robert Peacefully, at home, on May 17, 2020, aged 89, with family at his bedside. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Fazzini), dearly loved father of daughter Yvonne, son-in-law Robert, papa to Briony and Zach and brother to Rita.
Sadly missed and forever in our thoughts. A true gentleman !
God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.
Funeral service at Wilton Cemetery, Carluke, on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 1 pm.
Due to current restrictions, direct family only at the graveside, however other family and friends can pay their respects while maintaining social distancing.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 27, 2020
