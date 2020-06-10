|
FERGUSON Robert Yvonne, Robert, Briony and Zach would like to thank relatives, friends, and neighbours for cards, flowers, and their messages of sympathy and support received during their recent bereavement. Thank you to minister Iain Cunningham for his comforting service. Thanks also to G. McAllister Funeral Directors, especially Sarah, for their professional guidance through this sad time. Special thanks to all medical professionals involved in Robert's care, Dr. Zonfrillo of High Mill Medical Practice, Sister Drife and colleagues in Carluke Treatment Room, District and Macmillan Nurses. Thanks also to Shareen, Vicky and colleagues at SRS Care Carluke.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 10, 2020