|
|
|
MURDOCH Robert Martin (Robin) Peacefully, at St Andrews Hospice, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Dearly loved and loving husband of Margo. A proud and much-loved dad to David and Aileen and a loving father-in-law to Catriona and David. A cherished and loving grandpa (Grumps!) to Catherine, Morven, Ethan and Gregor and a fondly remembered brother-in-law to Joan, Ewen, Lesley and Jamie. Robin was Session Clerk at St Nicholas Parish Church, where he had so many friends. He will be sorely missed in the Communities of Lanark and Clydesdale. A private family service will take place on Tuesday, June 30, at 10.30 am, within St Nicholas Parish Church, followed by a committal at
11.15 am, at Springbank Cemetery, Lanark where close friends are invited to pay their respects. A further celebration of Robin's life will be arranged for a time in the future.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 24, 2020