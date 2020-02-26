|
|
|
SHANKS Robert (Bert) The family of the late Bert Shanks wish to thank relatives and friends for their kind expressions of sympathy received during their recent sad loss. Special thanks to staff at Lower Johnshill Care Home for their dedicated care and attention given to Bert. Also to staff of Ward 8, Wishaw General Hospital for their excellent care and support.
Many thanks to George Hunter for a comforting service and to Ian Brown for professionalism in funeral arrangements.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020