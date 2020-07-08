|
MURDOCH Robin Margo, David and Aileen were overwhelmed, but most appreciative of the neighbours and family friends who assembled in the streets, Church and / or attended Sprinkbank Cemetery as witness to the love and respect felt towards Robin. During his illness borne with courage and dignity, Robin truly appreciated expressions of love and prayers from others. Thank you seems inadequate to Rev. Louise Mackay for her loving pastoral support, also for a sensitive private family service in St Nicholas Church and a moving tribute to Robin at the cemetery. Personal thanks to Ian Brown for his professional guidance and friendship during many years. Our family also thank the Lanark District Nurses and staff at St Andrew's Hospice for their compassionate care to Robin.
Love lives on.
Published in Carluke Gazette on July 8, 2020