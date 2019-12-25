|
GOTTLIEB Rosemary The family of Rosemary Gottlieb would like to give thanks for numerous messages, cards, flowers and kind donations received. The family will be donating to the Friends of Lady Home Hospital and various cancer charities in memory of Rosemary's rich and fun filled life. Grateful thanks to the staff at Wishaw General Hospital and Lady Home Hospital, Douglas, for their care of Rosemary. Thanks also to the Rev Louise MacKay for her service and support and to Mr Ian Brown of Ian Brown Funeral Directors for all their help and support.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019