GIBSON Thomas Sadly passed, on March 24, 2020, at Beechgrove Care Home, aged 96 years. Cherished to a few close friends, he will be deeply missed. Private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 11.30 am. A special thank you to the Home Care Teams, to all the nursing staff of Kello Hospital, Wishaw General and Lady Home Cottage Hospital, who cared for Thomas over the years and a final thank you to all the staff of Beechgrove Care Home for their excellent care and support.
Published in Carluke Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
