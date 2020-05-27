|
ORR Valentine Peacefully, at home, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, Valentine, Val, aged 83 years, much loved husband of the late Agnes loving dad, papa and great-papa to the family.
Will be very sadly missed by all the family.
Funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 28, South Lanarkshire Crematorium, arriving at 10.30 am. Due to these difficult and uncertain times the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only, therefore we ask you to take a moment and remember Val in your own way.
Published in Carluke Gazette on May 27, 2020