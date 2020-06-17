|
WELSON Wilf Helen, Ann and Jim would like to thank family, friends and neighbours for cards, flowers and messages of sympathy following their sad loss of Wilf. Thanks to Rev George Shand for his comforting and personal service. Thanks also to Ironside Funeral Services, especially Scott, for his professional guidance and dignified funeral arrangements. Special thanks to the staff of Greenhills Care Home for the care and patience shown to Wilf over the last few years.
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 17, 2020