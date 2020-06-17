Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wilma MCIVOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilma MCIVOR

Notice Condolences

Wilma MCIVOR Notice
MCIVOR Wilma Peacefully, at Kello Hospital, Biggar, on June 3, 2020, Wilma (nee Forrest), aged 97, beloved and much loved wife of the late George, loving mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Betty, devoted gran of Ewan, Kirsten, Ross and Silja and proud great-gran of the families in Australia. A loving sister and sister-in-law to Ruby and Bert and a dear aunt.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends in Australia and in Scotland.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to George and Wilma's long time friend John Borland for his unfailing support of Wilma over many years. A special thanks to the Kello Hospital for their excellent nursing care. A private cremation has already taken place
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -