MCIVOR Wilma Peacefully, at Kello Hospital, Biggar, on June 3, 2020, Wilma (nee Forrest), aged 97, beloved and much loved wife of the late George, loving mother and mother-in-law of Matthew and Betty, devoted gran of Ewan, Kirsten, Ross and Silja and proud great-gran of the families in Australia. A loving sister and sister-in-law to Ruby and Bert and a dear aunt.
She will be sadly missed by her family and friends in Australia and in Scotland.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to George and Wilma's long time friend John Borland for his unfailing support of Wilma over many years. A special thanks to the Kello Hospital for their excellent nursing care. A private cremation has already taken place
Published in Carluke Gazette on June 17, 2020