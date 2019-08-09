Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Clifford D. Beatty. View Sign Obituary

Peacefully in hospital on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 age 67 years. Beloved husband of Katherine (Parker). Dear father of Jennifer Inskip (Michael), Amanda Beatty (Shaun Crane) and Megan Beatty (Jesse Lafrance). Proud grandfather of Benjamin, Samuel, Ian and Max Inskip; Emily, Payton and Jonah Lafrance. Brother of Warren (Catherine) and Kim (Caterina). Doug was born in Saskatchewan, had the opportunity to travel the world in the Military and finished his career in the private sector as a Radiation Safety Officer. He will be greatly missed by many friends and relatives. Those wishing may make memorial donations to Trillium Gift of Life, 483 Bay Street South Tower, Toronto, ON M5G2C9. Condolences, donations or tributes may be made at

