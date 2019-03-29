Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Florence Gervais. View Sign

Florence Gervais of Medicine Hat, beloved wife of the late Emile Gervais, passed away on Friday, March 15th, 2019, at the age of 83 years. Florence leaves to cherish her memory her children, Laird (Jan) Gervais of Crystal Lake, SK, Joanne (Neil) Forer of Melfort, SK, Glendora (Blaine) Tenborg of Calgary, AB, Kurt Gervais of Calgary, and Trevor Gervais (Louise) of Medicine Hat; her 8 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Florence was predeceased by her parents, Aimé and Maria Leclerc; sister, Beatrice (Rene) Martel; and Maurice Leclerc.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4th, 2019, at Saamis Memorial Funeral Chapel, #1 Dunmore Road SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta at 1:00 p.m. with Gary W. Goran Officiant. Interment to follow at Saamis Prairieview Cemetery.Memorial gift's in Florence's memory may be made to Friends of Medalta, 713 Medalta Avenue SE, Medicine Hat, Alberta T1A 3K9 or the Lung Association Alberta/NWT Division, P.O. Box 4700, Station South, Edmonton, Alberta T6E 9Z9. Condolences may be sent to [email protected] , subject heading Florence Gervais. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Saamis Memorial Funeral Chapel and Crematorium, "The Chapel in the Park", Medicine Hat, Alberta. Should you wish any additional information, please telephone 1-800-317-2647. Published in Carlyle Observer from Mar. 29 to Apr. 27, 2019

