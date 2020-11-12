Alice Weaver
1928 - 2020
DEL MAR
Alice Claire Weaver passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020, in Encinitas, CA. She will be most remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, friend and a woman of faith, but also, in many ways ahead of her time, for her broad interest in everything from healthy eating to horticulture and herbal remedies to astrology and life beyond this world she leaves behind.Born Alice Calhoun in Los Angeles in 1929, she graduated from Hamilton High School and then started nurses training at the age of 19. In 1948, she married her high school friend, Richard Melvin Weaver (1927-2010), the love of her life with whom she remained faithfully married for over 57 years. The Weavers settled in Westwood, CA, and Alice worked as a nurse while raising their growing family. The kids remember even then her penchant for healthy food choices like raw milk and avocado sandwiches, and suggesting they "have a fig newton" instead of donuts from the Helms Bakery truck. Those years were filled with a love for wildlife and the outdoors: camping, hiking, water skiing, skin diving and rock collecting. Alice was always there for first aid for everything from bee stings to scraped knees, of which there were many!The family moved to Del Mar, CA, in 1972, where Dick set up his pharmacy practice at Del Mar Drugs and Village Apothecary with Alice by his side. She later worked as a nurse for Oak Crest Junior High as well as many years at Sea World in San Diego. With a lifelong interest in plants, she volunteered for the UCSD Extension where she answered call-in gardening questions.Alice's greatest legacy will be the love she had for her family and as a caring friend, someone to turn to for advice on wellness and well-being, in every sense of the words. She leaves with everyone she knew a caring and healing wisdom, a soft and gentle approach with an impact as big as the sea she loved so much. Alice was interred with her husband in a private ceremony at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. She is survived by her four children, Richard S. Weaver, Ronald A. Weaver, William "Tracy" Weaver, and Julie M. Vincent; five grandchildren; and many friends and extended family, all of whom will miss beyond measure her welcoming smile, easy laugh and twinkling eyes, forever cherished and always remembered. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
