Solana Beach Amanda "Mandi" Schmid was a beloved mother, wife and grandmother.Since moving to the area in 1974, Mandi has been an active member of the community. In the 1970s and 80s, she was a regular volunteer with the Solana Beach School District and worked in the Central School Library. An avid reader, Mandi was a founding member of the Friends of the Solana Beach Library. At the time of her passing, she was Parliamentarian for the Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society. Mandi is survived by her brother, Andrew Wall; her husband of 59 years, Anthony Peter Schmid II; her daughter, Alden Schmid Reynoso; and two grandchildren, Nicolas and Tristan Reynoso. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fletcher Cove Community Center on April 27 at 1 p.m.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Friends of the Library or to the Civic and Historical Society. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Amanda Wall Schmid June 3, 1932 - March 3, 2019 Published in the Carmel Valley News on Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary