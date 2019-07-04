Solana Beach It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Anita Edman Stoefen - a devoted mother and sister, zealous tennis player, gifted artist, and loyal friend. She passed on May 11, 2019, in her beloved Solana Beach, surrounded by family and the calming ocean. Born in Ogden, Utah, on November 20, 1947, Anita was full of life, creativity, independence, and love for all. She spent a happy childhood in Utah, before moving to California to pursue a tennis career. Anita spent the rest of her life in the sunny state, where she raised her three daughters and led a 20-year career at the City of Solana Beach. During her time with the city, she was highly involved in community services and public art. She created larger-than-life sculptures and abstract art out of metal scrap, auto parts, and junkyard treasures. Anita found beauty in things that most people would view as valueless. Let us remember that Anita made this world more unique and colorful. She taught us all to think outside the box, to smile big, love hard, and be strong. Anita is survived by her three loving daughters, Anna, Sabrina and Liberty; and her adored siblings, Susan, Melanie, Russ, Leslie, and David. Please feel free to visit the City of Solana Beach to view one of Anita's creations - the Infinity Bench, which is in the process of being memorialized. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Anita Edman Stoefen November 20, 1947 - May 11, 2019 Published in the Carmel Valley News on July 4, 2019