Del Mar Ann Teresa Mied, age 81, of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away December 23, 2019, in Del Mar, California, after a courageous two year battle with cancer. Ann was a career professional caregiver in the medical field as a revered radiation therapist. She was adored by her patients through the years and all who knew her for her kind demeanor and caring compassion, even during life's most trying times. She enjoyed travel, fashion, art, culture, and spending time with her family, friends, and animals. She is survived by her only child, daughter, Amber Lynn Mied of Del Mar, California, and her beloved orange tabby cat, Winston, a rescue, now 18 years of age. A private celebration of life shall occur in San Diego, California, aboard an elegant yacht, which will include a beautiful scattering of her ashes and ceremony, consistent with Ann's wishes. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Ann Teresa Mied October 13, 1938 - December 23, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Jan. 30, 2020