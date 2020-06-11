Solana Beach "Pete" was a self-made man who rose above an impoverished childhood. He served our country as a member of the USMC and saw combat in Korea. An avid tennis player in his youth, Pete was also known to be stiff competition at the ping-pong table. Pete was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and scientist.His career as a research scientist and physicist spanned nearly 50 years and included 20 patents. He made significant and lasting contributions in the development of semiconductor, satellite, and flat-screen display technologies.He is survived by his daughter Alden and two grandchildren, Nicolas and Tristan. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Solana Beach Soccer Club or Feeding San Diego. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Anthony Peter Schmid II March 31, 1931 - May 30, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carmel Valley News & Del Mar Times & Solana Beach Sun on Jun. 11, 2020.