Del Mar She loved the beach, she loved the mountains, she loved her large blended family, she loved life. She left us in our arms, her blue eyes wide open and we gasped as all signs of the brain cancer disappeared from her beautiful face and the years melted away before our very eyes. She is still our light but just in a different place and we talk to her daily. Tears of joy that her pain is gone and tears of joy that she herself is not gone, are a constant reminder of love's immortality. We will meet her again in that different place. Carolyn Louise Khoury March 15, 1944 - January 20, 2019 Published in the Carmel Valley News on Feb. 21, 2019