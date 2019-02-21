Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Khoury
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Louise Khoury

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carolyn Louise Khoury Obituary
Del Mar She loved the beach, she loved the mountains, she loved her large blended family, she loved life. She left us in our arms, her blue eyes wide open and we gasped as all signs of the brain cancer disappeared from her beautiful face and the years melted away before our very eyes. She is still our light but just in a different place and we talk to her daily. Tears of joy that her pain is gone and tears of joy that she herself is not gone, are a constant reminder of love's immortality. We will meet her again in that different place. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Carolyn Louise Khoury March 15, 1944 - January 20, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.