San Marcos A memorial Mass for Cynthia R. Schaefer, 75, of San Marcos, CA was said on Friday, August 2nd, at St. Marks Catholic Church in San Marcos, CA. Ashes were scattered earlier that day at sea by The Neptune Society of San Diego. She passed away peacefully and quietly surrounded by family on Saturday, June 22, at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, CA.Mrs. Schaefer was born at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Medford, MA (where her mother worked as a nurse) and moved to California in 1959. She graduated in 1967, with an AA in Fine Arts from Palomar College, and worked at Salk Institute in La Jolla, CA from 1979-1997.Survivors include her two sons, Derek Schaefer of West Hollywood, CA and Michael Schaefer of Las Vegas, NV; daughter-in-law, Cristina Verso of West Hollywood, CA; first husband J. Michael Schaefer of Coronado, CA and sister-in-law, Marilyn Cornell of San Diego, CA; two sisters, Janet Austin of San Marcos, CA and Kris Reed of Lake Tahoe, CA; three brothers, Fred Reed of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, Richard Reed of Valley Center, CA and Paul Reed of Wake Forest, NC; three nieces, Maura Jacobs of San Marcos, CA, Amy Peetz of Escondido, CA and Allison Reed of Solana Beach, CA and two nephews, Colin Cornell of San Diego, CA and Casey Reed of Leucadia, CA. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Cynthia Reed Schaefer November 29, 1943 - June 22, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Aug. 22, 2019