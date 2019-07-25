Eileen Scheffler Ayars 1929 - 2019 Del Mar Eileen Scheffler Ayars died June 6. She was 89.Mrs. Ayars was born and raised in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. She enjoyed fishing with her parents, Edwin and Elizabeth Scheffler, and flying in a family friend's airplane. Soon after graduating high school, Mrs. Ayars moved to Arlington, VA to help with the war effort. There she met and later married Jack M. Innis, a Marine Corps officer. The couple settled in Del Mar in the early 1960s and divorced a few years later. She remained a Del Mar resident until her passing. Mrs. Ayars worked as an executive secretary at UCSD Family and Community Medicine until her retirement in 1991. She enjoyed archeology, opera, and travel. Memberships included Rotary International, PEO, and St. Peters Episcopal Church. In 2002 she married Charles "Chuck" Ayars. "Mom and Chuck journeyed to Africa and India to assist with Rotary International's polio eradication program," said her son, Jack Scheffler Innis. "Giving, helping, and volunteering was important to them both."Mrs. Ayars was preceded in death by Chuck Ayars; parents, Edwin and Elizabeth Scheffler; and sisters, Ruth and Nonie. She is survived by sons, Jack, Steven, and Douglas Innis; their wives, Michelle, Eleonora, and Julie; and grandchildren, Chanelle, Mathew, Joseph, and Collen Innis. A memorial will be held Saturday, July 27, at 11am, with reception to follow at St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Del Mar. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Rotary International Foundation PolioPlus or St. Peter's church. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ Published in the Carmel Valley News on July 25, 2019