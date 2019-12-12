|
DEL MAR Elise Kerckhoff, of Del Mar, California, passed away peacefully from natural causes on November 27, 2019. A 5th generation Californian, she was born to parents, Porter and Frankette Kerckhoff, who raised Elise and her four siblings in the orange groves of Covina, CA. As a young adult she graduated from Mount St. Mary's College with a teaching degree and later married and moved to San Diego in the 1960's.Elise is survived by her five children, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, four siblings, 30 nieces and nephews, countless friends, and Pearl the cat. She will be forever remembered for her sharp wit, her unflappable and funny personality, and her unfailing support of her children and grandchildren. She will be missed beyond measure. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Elise Kerckhoff January 25, 1933 - November 27, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Dec. 12, 2019