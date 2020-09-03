Del Mar
Helmut left us peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Ahlden, Germany, he immigrated to Canada in 1951 and proceeded to San Diego in 1956. Helmut was known to enjoy the company of many, loved to travel, and had a career at UCSD for twenty years.Helmut was truly a versatile person and will be missed by many; his stories and experiences will be in our memories forever.Survived by his devoted wife Ruth Kueker
, daughter Claudia Aurand, son Chris Kueker, daughter-in-law Kim Kueker and five grandchildren Kevan, Rachel, Karina, Ryan, and Bryce.Private Celebration of Life was conducted on August 22. Please, no flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Elizabeth Hospice for their excellent service. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
