1/1
Helmut Herman Kueker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helmut's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Del Mar
Helmut left us peacefully on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Born in Ahlden, Germany, he immigrated to Canada in 1951 and proceeded to San Diego in 1956. Helmut was known to enjoy the company of many, loved to travel, and had a career at UCSD for twenty years.Helmut was truly a versatile person and will be missed by many; his stories and experiences will be in our memories forever.Survived by his devoted wife Ruth Kueker
, daughter Claudia Aurand, son Chris Kueker, daughter-in-law Kim Kueker and five grandchildren Kevan, Rachel, Karina, Ryan, and Bryce.Private Celebration of Life was conducted on August 22. Please, no flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Elizabeth Hospice for their excellent service. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Helmut Herman Kueker September 24, 1927 - August 16, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carmel Valley News & Del Mar Times & Solana Beach Sun on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved