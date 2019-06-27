|
Janet Gulizia Carmel Valley Janet Gulizia passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 85 on June 18, 2019, after a short battle with a very aggressive form of liver cancer. Janet is survived by her sister, her two daughters and their husbands, and her two granddaughters. Janet was loved by everyone she met, but most especially by her family, her neighbors, and her church community. Services will be held at St. Therese of Carmel, 4355 Del Mar Trails Road, Thursday, June 27, at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the in Janet's memory. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes
Published in the Carmel Valley News on June 27, 2019