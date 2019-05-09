Resources More Obituaries for Janet Kinney Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Janet Kay Hardie Kinney

Obituary Condolences Flowers Janet Kay Hardie Kinney April 30, 1945 - April 25, 2019 Del Mar Surrounded by her loving family, Jan Kinney passed away peacefully at home in Del Mar, CA, on April 25, 2019.Janet Kay Hardie Kinney was born in Concord, CA on April 30,1945 to Donald and Victoria Hardie. She and her sister, Lynn, grew up in Alamo, CA during a blissful time when they could experience the freedom of playing in the hills behind their home until their school teacher mother blew a whistle to call them back for dinner. Even as a young girl, Jan fearlessly threw herself into anything she attempted and gave it her all. At San Ramon Valley High School she was elected to be head song girl, and her talents for leadership and dance were revealed. Little did anyone know that one day Jan would parlay those skills into indelibly changing the world of exercise and dance.In 1964, in a geography class at San Diego State University, Jan met Cliff Kinney. With her long hair, great smile, and fun loving spirit, Cliff was smitten at first glance, but it was difficult for him to get a date with Jan because she was always busy. Showing incredible persistence, he finally prevailed and a strong partnership was formed that spanned the 55 years they were together - always best friends. Jan and Cliff literally grew up together, growing more and more in love throughout their 53 year marriage which was grounded in shared values, mutual admiration, and eternal love. Family was always first and foremost to Jan, and she and Cliff were not only blessed to have two wonderful children, Kirk and Tiffany, but also a significant extended family. Jan and Cliff were over the moon about the births of their beloved grandchildren Cade, Cole, and Kash. Granny Jannie adored her grandchildren and lavished them with attention and love, instilling within them her hallmark qualities of curiosity and a love for making every occasion fun! Family vacations, especially to Hawaii, were among the happiest times of Jan's life.Jan absolutely loved teaching and was a dedicated teacher for the San Diego City Schools (1970-1980) at Muirlands Junior High School and Woodrow Wilson Junior High School. In 1980, Jan's entrepreneurial spirit was ignited after she enrolled in an evening Jazzercise class. She quickly moved from participating as a student to leading her own Jazzercise class. Recognizing the potential of this fledgling company, she moved from being a client to a corporate officer. Ultimately, through Jan's visionary focus she rose to the position of Vice President of Development, Jazzercise, Inc. (1980-2004) overseeing the growth of the company from 100 franchises to 5,000 franchises worldwide. Jan was a brilliant leader who hired outstanding people and confidently delegated responsibilities to them so they could achieve incredible results for the organization. Wherever she was needed, that's where Jan would be from sweeping floors to packing Jazzertogs to overseeing a convention she did it all. There was no job too big or too small for Jan. Ultimately, her Jazzercise co-workers became dear, lifelong friends.Jan's career never consumed her because her "Jan time" began when the work day was over. Then, after retirement, Jan poured her extraordinary energy into learning anything and everything that interested her. From art, technology, jewelry making, ukelele, upholstery, and quilting to photography classes, Jan did it all! Typically her goals for learning a new skill arose from a desire to create personalized gifts for her family and friends. Her girlfriends were spirited accomplices at craft shows buying materials for many of the projects she encouraged them to do together. Everything Jan created was personalized with her finishing touches including making her own wrapping paper, gift cards and packaging so the recipients could literally feel her care and love.Jan's joyful smile brightened the world! Emanating from within her soul, it forged a heart to heart connection between her and those who basked in its glow. Jan exuded an eternally optimistic and infectiously fun-loving approach to life. It was impossible to resist her. Jan had courage and strength that defied ill health, an insatiable love for learning that honed her myriad talents, negotiation and mediation abilities that led to extraordinary results, and a mischievous sense of fun and play. Most of all, Jan had a fierce, passionate love for her family and friends.Jan seized every moment in the day and lived her life to the fullest within the boundaries of our earth. Now her radiant spirit is joyous and free! Jan seized every moment in the day and lived her life to the fullest within the boundaries of our earth. Now her radiant spirit is joyous and free! Jan's bright light can never be extinguished; she's simply shining it on her next great adventure.Left to celebrate the remarkable life and legacy of Jan Kinney are her husband Cliff, children Kirk (Monique) and Tiffany (Keith), grandchildren Cade, Cole, and Kash, sister Lynn, niece Terry and nephew Grant, and a multitude of extended family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7th, at 4:00 p.m. at Powerhouse Community Center. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a .