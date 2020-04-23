|
Janice Lee Nelte June 7, 1938 - April 5, 2020 Del Mar After a long illness, Janice Lee Nelte, 81, beloved wife of Eric Nelte, peacefully passed away on April 5, 2020, at their Del Mar home. Ms. Nelte had lived in Del Mar for nearly 30 years and had loved her seaside community. Before her illness, she was an active member of the Del Mar Garden Club. She valued the club's dedication to renewing floral beauty in Del Mar's streets, public parks, shopping areas, and outdoor malls. She was also a devoted congregant and volunteer in the Mission Circle poverty outreach ministries of St. James Catholic Church of Solano Beach, CA.Ms. Nelte was born in Roseburg, Oregon, on June 7, 1938, the second child of Martha Isabel and Frank Lee Hall. In 1950, the Hall family moved to Salem, Oregon, where Frank Hall was employed as chief design engineer by the Oregon State Highway Department. Isabel Hall became a high school English teacher and later the superintendent at Hillcrest School for Girls. Ms. Nelte attended Salem schools and graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Oregon.After graduation, she worked in advertising agencies located in Portland, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. She worked for major agencies such as Young and Rubicam; Foote, Cone and Belding; and Erwin Wasey. Her creative skills thrived in the "mad men" environment, and she helped write and produce award-winning commercials in the Sixties and Seventies.Ms. Nelte married Eric Nelte in 1992, soon after the couple bought their home in Del Mar. She then left her advertising career and became a partner in her husband's custom shirt and hat embroidery business. After retirement, Ms. Nelte traveled, enjoyed the Del Mar racetrack season, volunteered in her friends' boutiques, supported her husband's charitable work in the Del Mar Branch of the Boys and Girls Club, and taught English as a second language to young people.Ms. Nelte is survived by her husband, Eric; her sisters, Katherine Highcove of Woodland Hills, CA; Margaret Hall Kaplan of Malibu, CA; cousin Suzanne Hall Cram of Sequim, WA; nephews Glenn Highcove, Josef Hall Kaplan, and Kyle Hall Kaplan; nieces Laura Highcove and Sarah Highcove; and grandniece, Nikki Janice Highcove.Ms. Nelte was dearly loved and will be sorely missed. Her family wishes this sentiment would be held in her memory:"Think of death as if I have only slipped away into the next roomWhatever we were to each other we are still Laugh as we always laughed at the little jokes enjoyed together. Play, smile, think of me, pray for me. Let my name be spoken without effort Life means all that it ever meant. Why should I be out of mind because I am out of sight? I am waiting for you, for an interval, somewhere near, just around the corner. All is well."
