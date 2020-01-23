|
Del Mar Laurie M. Rush, age 75, recently of Santa Fe, New Mexico and previously of Carlsbad, California, passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, after a multi-year battle with atherosclerotic vascular disease. She was born on October 15, 1944, to Augustus John Rush and Helen McDonald Rush in Glen Ridge, New Jersey. She attended Centenary College, Hackettstown, NJ and completed her training and certification as a radiological technician at the Morristown General Hospital. She subsequently worked in Houston following which she moved to southern California (San Diego, Encinitas, Carlsbad) where she worked and resided for 50 years. As a radiological technician, her passion was supporting and caring for those who served in the military. She is survived by her brother, Augustus John Rush Jr. (of Santa Fe, NM); her nephews, Matthew John Rush (of Iola, TX) and Augustus John Rush III (of Miami, FL), and her sister-in -law, DeAlva Miller Rush (of Santa Fe, NM). Her friends will gather at the community clubhouse Rancho Carlsbad, 5200 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA, to share a luncheon and fond memories. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Laurie M. Rush October 15, 1944 - November 13, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Jan. 23, 2020