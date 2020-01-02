|
Solana Beach Leonard Kline, died peacefully in his home on December 22, 2019, in Solana Beach, CA at the age of 97.Leonard is survived by his son, Larry Kline, and two grandsons, Christopher Kline and Kevin Kline Ball. Leonard was born on March 11, 1922, in Denver, Colorado to Max Kline and Paula Daisy Sherman. In his youth, he was one of the youngest licensed amateur ham radio operators in the country. His early love of electronics and technology led to a successful career at AT&T, where he retired in 1978.The family would like to thank his neighbors and caregiver, Ana, for their service and care during his final years. Leonard Kline March 11, 1922 - December 22, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Jan. 2, 2020