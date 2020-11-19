1/1
Michael Patrick Fortuna
Carmel Valley
Michael Patrick Fortuna
, 43, of San Diego, CA, unexpectedly and peacefully passed away in the company of his wife, Tanya, at Scripps Memorial Hospital on September 23, 2020. Michael was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, musician, coach and loved by the many friends he gained through his generosity, loyalty and enthusiasm for life. Michael and Tanya married in 2003 and have two young daughters, Zoe and Piper, whom Michael dearly loved and adored. Michael was a child at heart and his favorite moments were spent with his family playing at the park, teaching his daughters guitar and magic tricks, and sharing his love of the Denver Broncos. Since 2012, Michael was well-known in Carmel Valley for coaching girls youth softball.Michael will be dearly missed by everyone fortunate enough to have known and loved him. A small, private celebration of life will be held in his honor this month in San Diego. A memorial tribute page for Michael can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Michael Patrick Fortuna September 23, 2020

Published in Carmel Valley News & Del Mar Times & Solana Beach Sun on Nov. 19, 2020.
