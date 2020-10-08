Phyllis Plumb

Del Mar
Polly was the third child of Agnes Lundholm and William Lot Wiley in South Dakota, where she and her sister Arlene (Freeland) and two brothers Richard and Harlon, were born. The family later relocated to Minnesota. Polly played the piano in a ragtime band and was a majorette. She moved to Oregon where she met her beloved husband, Bill, who was serving in the army. After being married, they lived in Oregon, Toronto, and Seattle, and retired to Del Mar to manage the Maui apartments. Widowed in 1978, she moved into the Stratford Woods complex, where she was the Manager for over 30 years.Polly had a loving and giving spirit which endeared her to many. She baked angel food cakes and oatmeal cookies for everyone. She loved to read, play cards and games, was an avid NY Times crossword-puzzler.Polly was predeceased by her husband William Robert Plumb
Sr., and her son Robert Michael Plumb. She is survived by her daughter Susan Luque (Roland), and sons William Robert Jr. (Donna), and Richard Dale, and her 102-year-old sister, Arlene Freeland, who was her partner in all things. She was blessed with seven grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
delmartimes Phyllis 'Polly' Plumb August 8, 1922 - September 5, 2020