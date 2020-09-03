Richard Noble Carter
May 2, 1947 - July 21, 2020
Del Mar
When you are in line for a sandwich at the Board and Brew, look down at your feet. There you will see an area of brick pavers that extends in front of several shops, includes steps and a small podium just big enough for a jazz band. Known as "The Arts Park." this was the creation of Richard Carter, and is one of many structures he built in the Del Mar area. Richard Noble Carter was born in Glendale, California, on May 2, 1947, the only son of Ethel and George W. Carter. He had a twin sister, Janis, and two older sisters, Connie and Bette Lynne. Their father, a builder and developer in Los Angeleswho built the first high-rise on Wilshire Boulevarddied in 1950. After that the family relocated to La Jolla, San Marino, and finally to Del Mar in 1965. Richard attended Brown Military School in Pacific Beach and spent summers working for his father's company doing construction and drafting.At this time, the war in Vietnam loomed over the easy-going surfer lifestyle of a Del Mar teenager. Rather than wait to be drafted, Richard decided to enlist in the army in 1967, where he was initially posted to Germany. But a run-in with an officer precipitated an unwelcome transfer to Vietnam near the front line. It was in Vietnam where Richard's carpentry skills were honed, constructing bunkers and warehouses, but also where he was exposed to the toxic defoliant agent orange. After leaving the army, Richard found work as a graphic artist at a Los Angeles design studio and returned to Del Mar in 1970 to produce graphics for CRM books, working with Payson Stevens and John Odam. He was also an important organizer and participant in the first Earth Day in San Diego in April 1970 as part of the first Earth Day nationwide event. In the same year, he began to construct a house by the beach in Baja California, believing it would be a safe haven from a possible nuclear war. During the 1970s, Richard was involved with many creative projects in the Del Mar area, including building giant sandcastles on the beach, locally produced television, and organizing concerts and dances. In the 1980s, he taught graphic arts at Palomar College and was at the forefront of facilitating the graphics industry's transition from the drawing board to the computer.Ca
lling himself a "layerist," Richard was dedicated to exploring connections between the arts and technology. In the 1980s and 90s, he organized numerous events in the San Diego area with this theme. But his chief focus was in developing the sprawling beachside venue in Baja California, known as "Casa de Claro" where a mixture of visionary ideas, avant-garde improvisations and just plain fun attracted a host of people and families for over 25 years. By the end of the 1990s, the "World Wide Web" had become a phenomenon, and Richard was hired as an "information architect" for the San Diego Web development company Horizons, where the art director, Rose Irelan, recognized in him a fellow visionary. Meanwhile, Richard began to spend more time adding on to his building in Mexico, and the advent of solar energy and the internet made it possible to continue with his design work remotely. Among his clients was the Del Mar based Humetrix company, headed by Dr Bettina Experton.By 2005 he had taken up more or less permanent residence in Baja and began to develop friendships with the ex-patriot community on the shores of the Sea of Cortez, and the Cadena family, owners of the campo where he had built his house, and a small house for the Odam family known as "The Cube." Richard's world-view was a kind of creative pessimism. His concerns about climate change and overpopulation made him not want to be a parent. He nevertheless had loving and lasting relationships with numerous girlfriends. A favorite uncle to his many nephews and nieces, he is fondly remembered by Sheryl, John, and Julie; Laurie, Kitten, Carter, and Glenn.In 2019 Richard was diagnosed with prostate cancer and began a course of treatment as an outpatient at the VA hospital. But the illness became more severe, and by early 2020, it had spread to other organs and to his bones. When it became clear that he could no longer live alone in Mexico he returned to Del Mar where he died peacefully and with dignity at the home of Abby and John Odam on July 21, 2020, attended by close friends and by his nephew, Glenn Granta member of a support group which had meticulously organized his hospice care.Richard's deadpan humor was with him until the end. When asked about arrangements after his death he quipped, "I don't know. I've never died before." There will be a gathering on October 17 at the Casa de Claro, Baja California, to celebrate the life of Richard Noble Carter. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
