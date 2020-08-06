Del Mar Richard Reed of Escondido passed away peacefully on June 9, 2020. He was born in Massachusetts on March 1, 1950, and spent most of his life in Solana Beach and North County.He graduated from San Dieguito High School in 1968 and attended Palomar College. Richard enjoyed his music, Twilight Zone, Wizard of Oz, and Steve McQueen movies, and he was a devout Catholic.Richard is survived by two sisters, Janet Austin of San Marcos, Kris Reed of South Lake Tahoe (Joy), two brothers, Fred Reed of Rancho Santa Fe (Debbie), Paul Reed of Wake Forest, N.C. (Judy). He has three nieces, Maura Jacobs of San Marcos (Steve), Amy Peetz of Escondido (Warren), Allison Reed of Solana Beach, three nephews, Casey Reed of Leucadia, Michael Schaefer of Las Vegas (Maggie), and his favorite "wingman" Derek Schaefer of West Hollywood (Cris), and many great-nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Arthur Reed, sister Cindy Schaefer, niece Julie Schwab (Kevin).A mass in his honor was held at St. Marks Catholic Church in San Marcos on August 4, 2020, and a celebration of life at a later date through the Neptune Society. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
