Dr. Robert Emmett Bob' Keefe
July 20, 1940 - August 10, 2020
La Jolla
Robert Emmett Keefe, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly on August 10, 2020. He was 80 years old. Bob was born on July 20, 1940, to Robert Emmett Keefe and Grace McBride Keefe in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. An only child, he grew up in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania. Industrious to those who knew him, Bob was early to seek employment at the local drug store where he tended the soda fountain. He graduated from Aspinwall High School in 1958 and then attended John Carroll University in Cleveland. After being accepted during his third year in college, Bob returned home to attend medical school at the University of Pittsburgh. During Medical School, he met the love of his life, Patricia Core. Earning a scholarship to train in London for a summer allowed Patricia and Bob the get to know each other as they traveled Europe in an old beat up VW Bug. While in Medical School, Robert joined the Navy and eventually, they moved out west where Bob continued his training in medicine and pathology at USC-LA County Medical Center. Bob and Pat were married on July 9, 1966 in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania.After the completion of his residency training in 1970, Pat and Bob moved to La Jolla. He worked as a Pathologist with San Diego Analytic Pathology Medical Group. He enjoyed work as a pathologist, always being able to get to the bottom of things. He practiced medicine for 40 years before retiring to spend more time for travel with Pat and with the grandkids. Bob was an avid reader and lover of knowledge. He loved to watch Jeopardy and always seemed to have the answers. He and Pat were members of La Jolla Country Club and San Diego Tennis and Racquet Club and were regulars at both for golf and tennis. Inseparable, they also spent a week every month in Mammoth Lakes, where they hiked and skied. "Dr. Bob" was always ready to provide some sage but minimalist advice on his outlook on life. Bob was preceded in death by his mother and father, and his beloved wife of 48 years, Pat. He is survived by his sons, Robert of La Jolla, Brian (Karol) of Melbourne, Australia, and Daniel (Patricia) of San Diego; grandchildren Grace of San Diego, Ines and Maya of Melbourne, Australia and Margaret and William of San Diego.A celebration of life will be held when we are able to gather. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
