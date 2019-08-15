Home

Del Mar Seasonal Del Mar resident and jockey, Robert Lee Menell, passed away peacefully, and near friends and family, in Austin, Texas. Born in Riverside, California, he was the son of William Peter Menell and Barbara Ruth Wilcox. Robert was a jockey in the 1960's and rode at Santa Anita, Hollywood Park, Bay Meadows, and his favorite track Del Mar. He held several track records, and was leading rider at several meets. In retirement, he enjoyed boating, fishing, and golf.He is survived by his brother, Barry Menell; sister, Arlene Grady; son, Bryan Menell; and daughter, Melanie Landers; plus grandchildren: Emily, Brennan, Owen, Ethan, and Hailey. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes Robert Lee Menell August 14, 1944 - July 24, 2019
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Aug. 15, 2019
