DEL MAR
Long time community member and advocate, Sharon Feierabend
, passed away on July 18, 2020 from cancer. Originally from Iowa, she moved to Del Mar in 1959. She worked at CRM Films and later McGraw Hill, finally ending her career with the US Chamber of Commerce. She was deeply involved in community advocacy over the years. With fellow compatriots she worked on many Del Mar initiatives - Keep Greenery in the Scenery campaign to prevent development of Crest Canyon, preserving Sea Grove park, protecting the San Dieguito wetlands. Most recently she advocated against SANDAG's "insane" plan to build an underground train tunnel through Del Mar for high speed trains instead of routing it where more people live. She was not only a consistent presence at City Council meetings, but also an enthusiastic friend attending and throwing many gatherings over the years with her husband Professor Ivo Feierabend. She often joked about how someday she would end up in the paper under a headline beginning, "Del Mar Matron" So we end by announcing: "Del Mar Matron, Sharon Feierabend, lived a good life and fought hard to make sure others could also." She is survived by her husband of 40 years, her loyal children, Jay Broad and Kendal Broad-Wright (Danaya), grandchildren, Jeremy and Teya, niece, Electa Gay Perez (Juan), and all the Feierabend stepchildren and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biden/Harris campaign. This would please Sharon who feared that Trump may threaten American democracy. An in-person memorial will be announced post-pandemic. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/
