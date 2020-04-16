|
|
Veronica Ann Delaney September 19, 1944 - April 2, 2020 Del Mar Veronica Ann Delaney, former Del Mar mayor, city council member, and dedicated community leader, has died at the age of 75 following a battle with cancer. "Ronnie," as she was known to friends and family, passed away April 2, 2020. Ronnie was born in Rhode Island in September 1944. Her father's Navy career brought the family to California in 1950, first to Oxnard and then San Diego. She attended St. Patrick School in North Park, then graduated in 1962 from the Academy of Our Lady of Peace high school.In 1963, Ronnie (nee Collins) married Thomas W. Delaney. They had two children, Sean and Shannon. The family lived in Crown Point for a time, then moved to Del Mar Heights. As a young mother in the early 1970s, Ronnie served as PTA president for the Del Mar Union School District, where her efforts included fundraising to support school enhancements. During this time, she also led efforts to fund improvements in Del Mar's Seagrove Park on behalf of the children of Del Mar. She often recalled the challenge of including a flagpole in the park's design during the tensions created by Vietnam War protests in Del Mar.The Delaney family moved to Vancouver, Canada, in 1972, when Tom was transferred there for his work, and they resettled in Olde Del Mar on their return in 1976. Ronnie went back to school in 1979, graduating from San Diego State University with a business degree in 1983. She then obtained a real estate license and began a successful career in property management that spanned many years. During this time, she was also very involved in her children's sports activities, playing key roles in the Torrey Pines High School Football Boosters and the North Coast Aquatics organization.In 1984, at the urging of those who had worked with her when she was district PTA president, Ronnie ran for the Del Mar City Council and was elected. She served on the council from 1984 to 1988 with assignments as Deputy Mayor (1987) and then Mayor (1988). During her tenure, she worked successfully with other community leaders on development of the Del Mar L'Auberge Hotel property and the Del Mar Plaza, projects that would not have been completed without her steadfast support.In 1988, Ronnie was appointed by the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) and the San Diego County Supervisors to work on an initiative to install emergency call boxes along the county's highways, an important service in the era before cell phones. Ronnie worked with then-County Supervisor Susan Golding and San Diego Mayor Maureen O'Conner on this initiative, helping to push the project through from funding to final implementation.After leaving office, Ronnie continued her work on behalf of the city as a founding member of the Friends of the Powerhouse, a group of Del Mar residents who wanted to see the aged power plant, a familiar city landmark, turned into a community center rather than become a restaurant or be torn down. She was integral to obtaining improvements to the property, which became Del Mar's first community center in 1999. She also was involved in fundraising on behalf of the Friends of the Powerhouse for the City's Tot Lot, which reopened in 2002, in time for Ronnie to enjoy it with her three young grandchildren. In addition, she was a supporter of the Del Mar Lifeguard Association, helping to promote efforts for a new lifeguard station on 18th Street. Ronnie fulfilled many roles with the committee, including treasurer for three years up until she began her fight with cancer in 2017. Throughout her life, Ronnie was also a central figure in her extended family. She was part of a large Irish-American clan that included her three brothers, Joseph, James, and Patrick, and two sisters (Mary and Kathleen) and their children. A sister-in-law recalls that Ronnie was always available to family, and that she took as much interest in her children's activities and progress as she did in Sean and Shannon's. She regularly hosted big family dinners that brought the clan together.Ronnie is survived by her children, Sean Delaney and Shannon Delaney (Murphy Reinschreiber); grandchildren, Dylan, Aidan, and Camryn Delaney; siblings Patrick Collins (Jennefer), James Collins (Pamela), Kathleen "Kitty" Beckerson and Mary Gordon, and her many nieces and nephews.A memorial event will be scheduled at a future time when public gatherings are appropriate. In the interim, donations to the Boys and Girls Club of San Dieguito and The Friends of Powerhouse Park are suggested in lieu of flowers. Both organizations are accepting donations in the name of Veronica Delaney. Please sign the guest book online at legacy.com/obituaries/ delmartimes
Published in the Carmel Valley News on Apr. 16, 2020