Walter Leon "Wally" King, Jr., age 79, of Solana Beach, CA, passed away on December 23, 2018, surrounded by his family at Silverado Memory Care in Redondo Beach, CA. Wally was born on May 21, 1939, to Walter Leon Sr. and Madeline (Adams) King. Wally was born in Palo Alto, CA, but spent most of his younger years growing up in Colorado. He graduated from University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, CO, with a degree in Education. Wally taught and coached for several years before venturing out finally settling in San Marino, CA, where he married Lorelei (Rose) King. Wally and Lorelei had two daughters together before divorcing in the late 80s. During his time in Southern California, Wally embraced his entrepreneurial spirit as a business owner. Primarily acquiring existing bowling centers, Wally also traveled around the country, building bowling centers for others and had several partnerships in the industry. He also owned several Econo Lube and Tune locations and even ventured into the suntan parlor business. While raising their two daughters in Southern California, Wally and Lorelei spent vacation time between condominiums in Mammoth Lakes, CA, and Solana Beach, CA. Wally was a pilot and loved to fly the family to Mammoth Lakes as well as other destinations. Wally moved back to Colorado after marrying his second wife, Sharon (Steffeck) King, and continued pursuing those things he was passionate about which included golf, snowmobiling, traveling and construction to name a few. He built several log cabin homes in and around the Grand Lake, CO area. He also kept himself very busy as a volunteer on the Grand Lake Search and Rescue Team, volunteering for the Red Cross after Hurricane Katrina, acting as a hunting guide as well as riding his horse, Dancer. Wally, like his father and siblings, loved golfing and excelled at it with a handicap in the low single digits. Wally and Sharon eventually divorced, at which time, he moved back to the family condo in Solana Beach, CA, where he lived for the past 15 years. While enjoying retirement in Solana Beach, Wally was an active member of the Men's Club at Torrey Pines Golf Club, became an avid paraglider, pursued pilates, becoming a daily visitor at Fit Athletics, which coincidentally was the previous location of Del Mar Lanes, which he owned in the 80s. He served on the Homeowners Board at Seascape Sur and was very active, even utilizing his passion for construction by helping with maintenance and repairs around the property. Wally was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2008, but was determined to not let that slow him down. He continued to work out, ride his bike, golf and travel for many more years to come, eventually moving closer to his daughters in the Los Angeles area, allowing him to spend more time with them, as well as his two grandchildren. Wally is survived by his two daughters, Jackie and Ginny; his grandchildren, Parker and June; as well as his brother, John; and sisters, Betty, Carol and Pam. Published in the Carmel Valley News on Apr. 18, 2019