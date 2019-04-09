Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Coiro. View Sign

Ann Coiro, 94, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at Monroe Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Floral Park, N.Y., the daughter of the late Arthur Montgomery and the late Helen Montgomery, and was the wife of the late James L. Coiro.

She was bright, charitable, thoughtful, an avid reader, enjoyed doing complicated acrostic word puzzles and loved a good political argument. She lovingly put her children first in all things. Unfortunately, she developed Alzheimer's disease.

Ann is survived by her son, Matthew, and his wife, Stephanie, of Melbourne, Fla.; her daughter, Elizabeth, and her husband, John Risotto, of Port Jefferson Station, N.Y.; her daughter, Penelope of Indian Land; her niece, Patricia Levinson of Lancaster, Pa.; her nephew, John Budd of Lancaster, Pa., and her niece, Wendy, and her husband, Richard Petrucci of West Hills, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Lynn Abramson (January 1993) and her sister, Eileen Budd (December 1996).

A Memorial Mass for Ann will be at noon Thursday, April 11, at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster, SC 29720. The Rev. Jeffrey F. Kirby will preside. A reception will follow at the church.

Burial will take place at a later date at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Coram, N.Y.

An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com.

Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family of Mrs. Coiro.

