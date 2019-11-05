INDIAN LAND – Betty Jane Miller Sweeney, 80, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Remembered for her gentle and welcoming demeanor, Betty was a true woman of God in every sense of the word. She loved spending time with her loved ones, laughing and giving of herself.
To those who knew her, she was the ever-available shoulder and ear, the rock to catch those caught in a current, and the warmth to chase away any chill. She was grace, humility and wisdom, anchoring her loved ones in an often-unforgiving world. Her strength of spirit and hope and her sense of humor rarely faltered, shining through any adversity. She will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her husband, Gary Sweeney; her brother, Dennis Miller of Ohio; her children, Debby Sweeney, Kevin Sweeney and Teresa Lanuto; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the Pajama Program at pajamaprogram.org/funders/donate-funds.
Published in Carolina Gateway on Oct. 30, 2019