INDIAN LAND – It is with great sadness that the family of Bonnie Lee George announces her passing on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Hospice and Community Care in Rock Hill at the age of 73.

She was previously known as Bonnie Lee Stone during her years residing in Fairview, Pa., and graduated from Fairview High in 1963. She will be lovingly remembered by her devoted soulmate, Jim Odendahl; her siblings, Karen Stone, Craig Stone and Terri Stone; her nephew, Alex Conrath; and those closest to her.

Bonnie was predeceased by her father, Hyman Stone; and mother, Virginia Stone-Walter.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Bonnie resided most of her life in Fairview and Erie, Pa., and more recently in Indian Land. She was a graduate of Ohio Wesleyan and Edinboro University, and worked as an elementary school teacher and middle school guidance counselor in the Fairview School District. Bonnie then worked for more than 30 years in information technology at Lord Corp. in Erie.

Bonnie loved the theater and will be remembered for her graciousness, beautiful and heartfelt smile, and active participation in her church community, social clubs and tennis programs at Sun City Carolina Lakes in South Carolina, and her love for animals. She was always the teacher, sharing her expertise and knowledge with the computer club. Her positive spirit, integrity and determination to live a meaningful life will be remembered by all who knew and loved her.

A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Road, Waxhaw, N.C.

Donations in Bonnie's name can be made to: St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, 8515 Rea Road, Waxhaw, NC 28173; Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731; , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Paws in the Panhandle, P.O. Box 1802, Fort Mill, SC 29716.

