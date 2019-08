INDIAN LAND – Mr. Charles Herbert Baggarly, 75, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home.He was born Jan. 10, 1944, in Nashville, Tenn., a son of the late Tom Baggarly and Bela Duke Baggarly. Mr. Baggarly was an avid Tennessee football fan. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and was passionate about watching his grandchildren play baseball.Mr. Baggarly is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandy Baggarly; two daughters, Wendi Moffitt and her husband, Alan, and April Agosto and her husband, Lou; and three grandchildren, Bradley Moffitt, Jackson "JT" Agosto and Eli Agosto.Mr. Baggarly was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tommy Baggarly; and a sister, Martha Buck.The Celebration of Life memorial service for Mr. Baggarly will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 238 Fort Mill Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707.Everyone is invited to a luncheon following the service in the fellowship hall.An online guest register is available for condolences on the obituaries page at www.burgessfunerals.com. Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Mr. Baggarly.