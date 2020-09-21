Dean M. Meckes, 63, of Indian Land (formerly of Palmerton, Pa.), passed away at home in Sun City Carolina Lakes on Sept. 10, 2020.
He was born Jan. 30, 1957, in Lehighton, Pa., the son of Nancy Clapper and the late Melvin Meckes.
Dean graduated from Palmerton High School in the class of 1974. He was an avid hunter, golfer and fisherman. Dean and Susan own and operate My Store in Palmerton, Pa., and were semi-retired in Indian Land.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Meckes; mother, Nancy Clapper; brother, Brian Meckes (Barbara); niece, Jessica; and nephew, Alex.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private.
