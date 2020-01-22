On Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, Eleonore Koerner Bruhns of Indian Land peacefully went to be with her Lord at Atrium Health Hospital in Pineville, N.C., at age 93.

Eleonore was born on March 25, 1926, in Germany and earned a master's degree in agriculture from the University of Munich, Germany.

She immigrated to the United States in 1955, residing in New London, Conn., where she met and married George Robert Bruhns Jr. on Sept. 24,1955.

The couple later lived in Enfield, Conn., and Bloomfield, Conn. Eleonore worked in the Bloomfield school system as a substitute teacher and as manager of a cafeteria system.

In 2006, the couple moved to Indian Land. Eleonore was a faithful Catholic and regularly attended church. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Maria Koerner of Germany, and her stillborn son.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, George Robert Bruhns Jr. of Indian Land; her sisters, Mercedes Scholian of Munich, Germany, and Edelgard Edgeland of Indian Land; her children, Maria (Dav-id) Scagiola of Cibolo, Texas, George (Robin Capuano) Bruhns of Avon, Conn., Rita (David) Cremisi of Prospect, Ky., and Barry (Beverly) Bruhns of Monroe, N.C.; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A funeral Mass will be held at noon Monday, Jan. 27 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 7095 Waxhaw Highway, Lancaster.